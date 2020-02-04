Four, including child, wounded after Indian forces open fire at LOC

RAWALPINDI:Four civilians, including a child , were left wounded due to Indian military's unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC), according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, ISPR said: "Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire of heavy weapons including mortars along LOC in Lepa valley deliberately targeting civilian population.



"4 innocent citizens including 2 women and a child got injured," it added.

Earlier this month, unprovoked shelling from the Indian side at Satwal sector at the LoC had injured one Pakistani.

India's unprovoked and indiscriminate firing at the LoC had left Muhammad Safeer, 45, seriously injured, according to the foreign office's spokesperson.



Last month, Indian border forces' unprovoked shelling had injured a woman in Azad Kashmir, with the ISPR saying in a statement that India deliberately targeted the civilian population at the Chirikot sector.

"A 21 year old woman resident of village Serian sustained serious injuries and evacuated to nearby medical facility," read a statement from the ISPR.

The Foreign Office said the Indian forces were repeatedly resorting to unprovoked firing on civilian population.

India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, the Foreign Office added.