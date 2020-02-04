Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk strike a pose, prove there is no bad blood between them

Hollywood superstar Bradley Cooper and ex Irina Shayk had the world talking in the recent past after they went separate ways.

However, fast forward a few months and the two prove that despite their relationship hitting the rocks, there seems to be no bad blood between the former flames.

The past paramours got together at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. 2020 Fashion and Film Party in London on Sunday and proved that there was no hostility between the two anymore.

Bradley and Irina both stood together and were all smiles striking poses in front of the cameras and letting the world know of the cordial ties they still share.

Earlier Irina had also spoken about her relationship with the Silver Linings Playbook actor during her interview with Vogue where she had said: “I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being. Two great people don’t have to make a good couple. I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground."



"It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart',” she added.