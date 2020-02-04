Demi Lovato 'blacked out' while performing national anthem at the Super Bowl

Demi Lovato watched the world cheer for her as she fulfilled a decade old dream of hers by performing the national anthem at the Super Bowl over the weekend.

And while the world went into frenzy following the performance, even comparing it to Whitney Houston’s all-time best back in 1991, the 27-year-old vocal powerhouse too, was overwhelmed to say the least.

Soon after her dream came true, Entertainment Tonight caught up with the star of the moment to see what she had been feeling immediately after the power-packed performance.

"I don't remember anything! I blacked out,” she said adding: "I was so excited."

Earlier, on Apple Music’s New Music Daily with Zane Lowe, the former Disney star had talked about the Grammys and Super Bowl ahead of her performances.



"And I have to be aware of like, okay, I'm going to crash because my adrenaline is going to go all weekend, and then I'm going to have this performance. Whether it goes great or not, my adrenaline is going to come crashing down because come Monday morning—and so it's definitely something that, like I've talked to my team about like, 'Hey, we should be cautious.' Like, 'I might crash on Monday. '"

"Let's take precautions to maybe I do more meditating on Monday,' or whatever it is. 'Maybe I have more therapy or support.' And then obviously the Super Bowl will happen too. And that'll be really exciting. But it's important to like plan ahead so that you're not come Monday after the Grammys, I'm not sitting there like twiddling my thumbs like, 'Okay, what am I doing with my life now?' Where do I get this from? How can I beat that high? Just like be prepared."