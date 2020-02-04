close
Mon Feb 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 4, 2020

Pamela Anderson, Jon Peters part ways after just 12 days

LOS ANGELES: Former "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson and her fifth husband Jon Peters have parted ways just 12 days after wedding.

Pamela and    Peters tied the knot on January 20 at a ceremony in Malibu reportedly attended by her two sons and his three daughters and the movie mogul's ex-wife.

It is reported that Anderson  flew to her native Canada on Saturday morning after   the separation.

 Pamela was reported to have said the couple needed to “take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another."

