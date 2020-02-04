Pamela Anderson, Jon Peters part ways after just 12 days

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Former "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson and her fifth husband Jon Peters have parted ways just 12 days after wedding.
Pamela and Peters tied the knot on January 20 at a ceremony in Malibu reportedly attended by her two sons and his three daughters and the movie mogul's ex-wife.
It is reported that Anderson flew to her native Canada on Saturday morning after the separation.
Pamela was reported to have said the couple needed to “take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another."
