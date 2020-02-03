U-19 World Cup: Pakistan to take on India in semi-final tomorrow

POTCHEFSTROOM: India head into Tuesday's Under 19 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan in Pochefstroom as slight favourites but cricket matches between these two sides are seldom straightforward.

"When you talk about India-Pakistan (matches) that brings out an extra edge to the whole competition," said former India Test player Zaheer Khan in the Indian media.

"I am sure the boys will be geared up for the big occasion and they will do well."

With political relations on a knife-edge, there has been no Test series between the two countries since 2007/2008 and no white ball series since 2012/2013.

The only time they have come together of late is at international tournaments.

And now it is the turn of the youngsters, the future stars of international cricket, to go up against each other in South Africa's North West province, close to the Mooi river.

The Indians won their group beating New Zealand and Japan in the process before going on to hammer Australia by 74 runs in the quarter-final.

Pakistan's group match against Bangladesh — who meet New Zealand in the second semi-final on Thursday — was abandoned with Bangladesh in desperate trouble at 106 for nine. The Pakistanis beat Scotland and Zimbabwe to set up a quater-final with Afghanistan.

That was another comfortable win in spite of the twitter storm over Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed running out Muhammad Huraira when he marginally backed up too far at the bowler's end.

The stage in Potchefstoom is set to see who if any young Indians or Pakistanis are likely to join this elite band in the decade ahead.

