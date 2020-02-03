'How old is Jennifer Lopez?' Fans left wondering after Super Bowl performance

Jennifer Lopez has surprised her fans during her Super Bowl halftime performance when she brought her 11-year old daughter, Emme, to the stage.

Emme joined her mom to sing a mash-up of two of Lopez's popular songs as Shakria played the drums nearby.

The pair sang "Let's Get Loud" and "Born in the USA", two hit songs of Lopez, who had worn a floor-length feathered cape adorned with an American flag on the outside and a Puerto Rican on the inside.





While the majority of Twitter users are praising Emme for her performance along with her mother, others were left wondering about the age of 50-year old Jennifer Lopez, who they thought looks much younger than her age.



