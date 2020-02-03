'How old is Jennifer Lopez?' Fans left wondering after Super Bowl performance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jennifer Lopez has surprised her fans during her Super Bowl halftime performance when she brought her 11-year old daughter, Emme, to the stage.
Emme joined her mom to sing a mash-up of two of Lopez's popular songs as Shakria played the drums nearby.
The pair sang "Let's Get Loud" and "Born in the USA", two hit songs of Lopez, who had worn a floor-length feathered cape adorned with an American flag on the outside and a Puerto Rican on the inside.
While the majority of Twitter users are praising Emme for her performance along with her mother, others were left wondering about the age of 50-year old Jennifer Lopez, who they thought looks much younger than her age.
