Louis Tomlinson addresses Zayn Malik's 'disrespectful' comment about One Direction

The sour ties shared between Zayn Malik and his former One Direction bandmates, is no news to the world.

The beef between the ex-members is now getting addressed by Louis Tomlinson who called out Zayn’s previously-made ‘disrespectful’ comments about the band.

During an interview with The Sun, the 28-year-old Back to You hit maker spoke about the Pillow Talk crooner and his remarks about One Direction’s music being “generic.”

“But I can understand it. We have a lot of situations where we're sat in interviews and if you're in a certain mood you might run your mouth,” he said.

"The older you get the more you can tell if these things actually carry any malice or if they're just a prod in the back. That's life, innit? Sometimes people chat [expletive] and that's the reality,” he went on to say.

"No, but I've not actively tried. We've all got a lot on our plates and there might be a day where I wake up and think: 'Okay, I want to right that wrong', but not yet," he added.