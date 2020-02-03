First look at Marvel's 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier', 'Loki' and 'WandaVision'

It looks like Marvel buffs are in for an exciting year as after the new Black Widow trailer, the fandom was also treated with the first looks at Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and WandaVision during the 2020 Super Bowl.



Following the heart-shattering events of Avengers: Endgame, Falcon aka Sam Wilson and another one of Captain America’s close friend Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Solider, will be gearing up for the next phase in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During the Super Bowl, Marvel Studios’ made sure to snag away advertising spots and store in some major surprises for fans as it teased the three upcoming Disney+ series.

While the storyline from either of the three series remained under shadows, fans still got ample to gush over with Sam getting hold of Captain America’s shield, some major thrill and action unfolding in the life of the Winter Soldier as well as the much-awaited glimpse into Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s interaction in a house.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be hitting Disney+ this year along with WandaVision which moved its release from the original 2021 date announced before.