Demi Lovato or Whitney Houston? The Super Bowl performance that has the world talking

Vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato has won the world over with her moving rendition of the United States’ National Anthem at the Super Bowl.

The 27-year-old Skyscraper singer’s chilling performance marks her striking comeback after she stayed away from the limelight for quite some time.

Her rendition of The Star Spangled Banner instantaneously broke the internet with the world agreeing that the singer managed to reach the same level of brilliance as the late music icon Whitney Houston.

Houston’s performance from 1991, to date, is regarded as one of the best in history and it looks like the former Disney star will now be a close second.

This came as Lovato’s second live performance — first being at the Grammys last weekend — ever since she went on a hiatus subsequent to an overdose back in July of 2018.



