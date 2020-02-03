close
Sun Feb 02, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 3, 2020

Brad Pitt's Brexit joke attracts audience at Bafta Film Awards 2020

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 03, 2020

LONDON: Brad Pitt, who won the best supporting actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood",   made a Brexit joke in a message read out by his co-star Margot Robbie.

Pitt, who could not attend the glitzy awards ceremony due to "family obligation", sent  a joke  about Brexit which  he said perfectly fits to his  life events. 

"Hey, Britain, hear you've become single - welcome to the club! Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement," the actress read.

She added: "He says he is going to name this Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him. His words not mine."

Margot Robbie, who co-stars alongside Brad and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, represented the film at the BAFTAs and received the award on behalf of the actor.

