Brad Pitt's Brexit joke attracts audience at Bafta Film Awards 2020

LONDON: Brad Pitt, who won the best supporting actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood", made a Brexit joke in a message read out by his co-star Margot Robbie.

Pitt, who could not attend the glitzy awards ceremony due to "family obligation", sent a joke about Brexit which he said perfectly fits to his life events.

"Hey, Britain, hear you've become single - welcome to the club! Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement," the actress read.

She added: "He says he is going to name this Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him. His words not mine."

Margot Robbie, who co-stars alongside Brad and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, represented the film at the BAFTAs and received the award on behalf of the actor.

