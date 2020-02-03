Brad Pitt's Brexit joke attracts audience at Bafta Film Awards 2020

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Brad Pitt, who won the best supporting actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood", made a Brexit joke in a message read out by his co-star Margot Robbie.
Pitt, who could not attend the glitzy awards ceremony due to "family obligation", sent a joke about Brexit which he said perfectly fits to his life events.
"Hey, Britain, hear you've become single - welcome to the club! Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement," the actress read.
She added: "He says he is going to name this Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him. His words not mine."
Margot Robbie, who co-stars alongside Brad and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, represented the film at the BAFTAs and received the award on behalf of the actor.
