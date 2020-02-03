BAFTA Film Awards 2020 - Winners List: "1917" dominates with seven wins

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The world's biggest film stars and other dignitaries have gathered in London for the glitzy event of the Bafta Film Awards 2020.
"1917", a 2019 epic war film, dominated the Sunday's awards ceremony, winning seven prizes in total.
"1917", directed, co-written, and produced by Sam Mendes, won best film, best director and outstanding British film.
“Joker” topped the nominations with 11 nods, while “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and “The Irishman” snagged 10 nominations apiece and “1917” received nine nods. The ceremony was broadcast on the BBC.
The full winners list.
1917 (Winner)
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
Parasite
1917 (Winner)
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
Jessie Buckley - Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renée Zellweger - Judy (Winner)
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker (Winner)
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Laura Dern - Marriage Story (Winner)
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Margot Robbie - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Winner)
Sam Mendes - 1917 (Winner)
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Todd Phillips - Joker
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Bong Joon-Ho - Parasite
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward (Winner)
Bait - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Winner)
For Sama - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Maiden - Alex Holmes
Only You - Harry Wootliff
Retablo - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite (Winner)
Portrait of a Lady On Fire
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama (Winner)
The Great Hack
Frozen 2
Klaus (Winner)
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out - Rian Johnson
Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho (Winner)
The Irishman - Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi (Winner)
Joker - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women - Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten
1917 - Thomas Newman
Jojo Rabbit - Michael Giacchino
Joker - Hildur Gudnadottir (Winner)
Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams
1917 - Roger Deakins (Winner)
The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto
Joker - Lawrence Sher
Le Mans '66 - Phedon Papamichael
The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke
The Irishman - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C Rubeo
Judy - Jany Temime
Little Women - Jacqueline Durrant (Winner)
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood - Arianne Phillips
The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles
Joker - Jeff Groth
Le Mans '66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker (Winner)
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood - Fred Raskin
1917 - Lee Sandales (Winner)
The Irishman - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková
Joker - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
Once upon a Time… In Hollywood - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
Make-up and hair
1917 - Naomi Donne
Bombshell - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan (Winner)
Joker - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann
Judy - Jeremy Woodhead
Rocketman - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou
1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson (Winner)
Joker - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
Le Mans '66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester
Rocketman - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy (Winner)
Avengers: Endgame - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick
The Irishman - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman
The Lion King - Andrew R Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy
Joker - Shayna Markowitz (Winner)
Marriage Story - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood - Victoria Thomas
The Personal History of David Copperfield - Sarah Crowe
The Two Popes - Nina Gold
Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) (Winner)
The Trap
Grandad Was A Romantic (Winner)
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat
