BAFTA Film Awards 2020 - Winners List: "1917" dominates with seven wins

LONDON: The world's biggest film stars and other dignitaries have gathered in London for the glitzy event of the Bafta Film Awards 2020.



"1917", a 2019 epic war film, dominated the Sunday's awards ceremony, winning seven prizes in total.



"1917", directed, co-written, and produced by Sam Mendes, won best film, best director and outstanding British film.

“Joker” topped the nominations with 11 nods, while “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and “The Irishman” snagged 10 nominations apiece and “1917” received nine nods. The ceremony was broadcast on the BBC.

The full winners list.



Best Film

1917 (Winner)

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding British film

1917 (Winner)

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Leading actress

Jessie Buckley - Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy (Winner)

Leading actor

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker (Winner)

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Supporting actress

Laura Dern - Marriage Story (Winner)

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Margot Robbie - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Supporting actor

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Winner)

Director

Sam Mendes - 1917 (Winner)

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Todd Phillips - Joker

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Bong Joon-Ho - Parasite

EE Rising Star Award

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr

Micheal Ward (Winner)

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Bait - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Winner)

For Sama - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Maiden - Alex Holmes

Only You - Harry Wootliff

Retablo - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio

Film not in the English language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite (Winner)

Portrait of a Lady On Fire

Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama (Winner)

The Great Hack

Animated film

Frozen 2

Klaus (Winner)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Original screenplay

Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out - Rian Johnson

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho (Winner)

Adapted screenplay

The Irishman - Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi (Winner)

Joker - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women - Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

Original score

1917 - Thomas Newman

Jojo Rabbit - Michael Giacchino

Joker - Hildur Gudnadottir (Winner)

Little Women - Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams

Cinematography

1917 - Roger Deakins (Winner)

The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto

Joker - Lawrence Sher

Le Mans '66 - Phedon Papamichael

The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke

Costume design

The Irishman - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C Rubeo

Judy - Jany Temime

Little Women - Jacqueline Durrant (Winner)

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood - Arianne Phillips

Editing

The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles

Joker - Jeff Groth

Le Mans '66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker (Winner)

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood - Fred Raskin

Production design

1917 - Lee Sandales (Winner)

The Irishman - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

Joker - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

Once upon a Time… In Hollywood - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Make-up and hair

1917 - Naomi Donne

Bombshell - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan (Winner)

Joker - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

Judy - Jeremy Woodhead

Rocketman - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

Sound

1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson (Winner)

Joker - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Le Mans '66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

Rocketman - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

Best special visual effects

1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy (Winner)

Avengers: Endgame - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

The Irishman - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

The Lion King - Andrew R Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

Best casting

Joker - Shayna Markowitz (Winner)

Marriage Story - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood - Victoria Thomas

The Personal History of David Copperfield - Sarah Crowe

The Two Popes - Nina Gold

British short film

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) (Winner)

The Trap

British short animation

Grandad Was A Romantic (Winner)

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat