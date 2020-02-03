close
Sun Feb 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 3, 2020

Kate Middleton turns heads as she graces the BAFTAs 2020 with Prince William

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 03, 2020

LONDON: Kate Middleton  made a head-turning entry at BAFTA Film Awards 2020, as she arrived  at the Royal Albert Hall with Prince William to attend the glitzy ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned cameras with their stunning  entry at star-studded event. Kate's fairy-like  appearance  mesmerised the fans as she rocked a sparkling white gown with short sleeves and a long, flowing skirt, with a gold metallic design across the whole attire. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment