Kate Middleton turns heads as she graces the BAFTAs 2020 with Prince William

LONDON: Kate Middleton made a head-turning entry at BAFTA Film Awards 2020, as she arrived at the Royal Albert Hall with Prince William to attend the glitzy ceremony.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned cameras with their stunning entry at star-studded event. Kate's fairy-like appearance mesmerised the fans as she rocked a sparkling white gown with short sleeves and a long, flowing skirt, with a gold metallic design across the whole attire.