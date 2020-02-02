Rishi Kapoor hospitalized, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt rush to New Delhi to be with him

Bollywood’s veteran actor Rishi Kapoor after earlier spending over a year in New York getting medical treatment, is facing a health scare once again.

As per circulating reports, the 67-year-old Chandni actor was rushed to a hospital in New Delhi with the real cause of what happened, still remaining undisclosed.

Soon after the news of Rishi’s health started making rounds on the internet, son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt had flown to the Indian capital to be with him.

Prior to the word getting out about him being admitted into the hospital, fans had noticed that the Brahmastra couple, Rishi as well as Neetu were missing from the mehendi ceremony of Armaan Jain where Ranbir and Alia were supposed to perform.

It was further revealed that the Raazi actor had put a halt to her work schedule for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to be with Rishi in New Delhi.

The Deewana actor had returned to India only a few months ago after getting treated in New York for cancer.