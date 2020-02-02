‘I’m better, thank you”, Mahira Khan on receiving ‘desi nuskhas’ from fans

Mahira Khan has said that she was better now and also extended gratitude to fans and well-wishers for sending love and remedies after she sought some ‘desi nuskhas’ to get rid of her headache.



The Raees actress received interesting ‘desi nuskhas’ to get rid of her pain from which she had been suffering for two days.

Later, the Superstar actor took to Twitter saying: “It was really sweet for all of you to send me so much love and great remedies. I did a lot of what you all suggested so I’m not sure what worked.”

She went on to say with a smiling face “Ama did dum on my head, I ate almonds, Black coffee, bananas, also did some steam etc :)”

“I’m better, thank you”, Mahira further said.



