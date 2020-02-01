Humayun Saeed and 'Rumi' are coming together soon

Humayun Saeed on Saturday confirmed that he and child star Shees Gul would be working together in future as well.

The actor said this while commenting on an Instagram post by an entertainment portal, which had shared a combo of pictures showing Saeed and Gul with a question that read: "Who wants to see this amazing on-screen father son duo together in a movie?"

"Coming together soon Inshallah," Humayun Saeed wrote in the comment section, without elaborating whether it would be a film or a drama serial.



Humayun Saeed and Shees Gul, who played the father-son roles Danish and Rumi , had delivered some stellar performances in the hugely popular drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho .

The drama which recently came to an end, also featured Ayeza Khan and Adnan Siddiqui in lead roles.

Directed by Nadeem Baig, the drama was written by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, who drew criticism over controversial dialogues.







