Pakistani family stopped at Kuala Lumpur Airport

Pakistani family finally reunited on Saturday after going through uncertainty and hours of mental stress at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

It was highlighted on Friday that a Pakistani woman along with her three children were not being allowed to leave for the past nine hours by the immigration officials as she did not have cash with her.

The woman said she repeatedly told the authorities that she did not need to carry any cash as she has credit cards and her husband (who arrived from Canada) is waiting outside but to no avail.

The immigration officials had reportedly told her that she may be deported in case she failed to satisfy their concerns.

When the issue was brought to the knowledge of the Foreign Office, senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Andleeb Abbas responded on Saturday and said, “Has been communicated to Amina Baloch our Malaysian ambassador...She is working on it...Thanks Klasra Sb!”

Later, FO Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui released a picture of the family outside the airport and said: “Glad to know Mr. Naveed, his wife and 3 children are reunited and doing well in Kuala Lumpur thanks to the efforts of our Mission in KL @PakistanHiComMy.”

“Thanks for drawing my attention,” she further said.