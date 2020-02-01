John Cena says he is not the villain in 'Fast and Furious 9'

Universal on Friday released the much-anticipated trailer of Fast and Furious 9.

Around two million people watched the trailer within a couple of hours after it was released online.

The trailer of the ninth installment in the hugely popular franchise has heightened fans' excitement months before the film to hit the theaters, i.e. May 22, 2020.

Wrestler John Cena is a new induction in the franchise and his role, as shown in the trailer left people assuming that he has played the role of a villain.

The actor, however, has dispelled the impression, saying that's not true.

In an interview with ET, the actor said he is going to leave it for the Fast family to decide which character is bad and which is good.

John Cena refused to reveal further details about his character to keep the suspense intact.