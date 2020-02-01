Priyanka Chopra on her controversial Grammys dress and how she kept it from slipping

Priyanka Chopra had taken the world by storm after the glitzy 2020 Grammys gala over her attire that became a bone of contention on the internet.

While many were impressed, a major lot of social media users gave the Quantico actor some intense flak for dressing ‘inappropriately’ and donning an ‘awkward’ version of Jennifer Lopez’s similar design worn earlier.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the Bollywood star finally addressed the Ralph & Russo encrusted silk crêpe cady kimono that had stirred up a storm, explaining how she managed to keep the dress in place, avoiding a major wardrobe malfunction from happening.

"So as much as people might think it would be hard to manage, they found this incredible tulle the same colour as my skin tone and sort of held the dress together with that,” she said.

“So you can’t even see it in the pictures but there was no way it would have happened if they didn’t have that. It was like a netting,” she added.

“When I decide to wear an outfit I’m not someone who’s really nervous because when I walk out of the door, I’m very secure. I don’t leave unless I’m super secure,” she said adding that she doesn’t “like wardrobe malfunction! Nobody does!"