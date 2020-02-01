close
Fri Jan 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 1, 2020

Jessica Biel shares romantic birthday message to Justin Timberlake

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 01, 2020

LOS ANGELES: Jessica Biel seems to strengthen her relationship with her spouse  Justin Timberlake after marriage was rocked by his PDA scandal. The actress shared a lovely birthday post to the singer. 

The couple  suffered a bit of turbulence last year when Justine was photographed holding hands with a younger co-star.

But, after a public apology, Justin Timberlake's relationship with Jessica Biel got  firmer.

Jessica's latest message to Justin on the occasion of his birthday has  given more strength to their relation.

In her latest post, shared on Instagram, Jessica can be seen  in a liplock with Justin who was  dressed in graduation garb. She  wore:  "Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know." 

'You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much ❤️,' she concluded.

Latest News

More From Entertainment