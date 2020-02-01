Jessica Biel shares romantic birthday message to Justin Timberlake

LOS ANGELES: Jessica Biel seems to strengthen her relationship with her spouse Justin Timberlake after marriage was rocked by his PDA scandal. The actress shared a lovely birthday post to the singer.

The couple suffered a bit of turbulence last year when Justine was photographed holding hands with a younger co-star.



But, after a public apology, Justin Timberlake's relationship with Jessica Biel got firmer.

Jessica's latest message to Justin on the occasion of his birthday has given more strength to their relation.

In her latest post, shared on Instagram, Jessica can be seen in a liplock with Justin who was dressed in graduation garb. She wore: "Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know."

'You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much ❤️,' she concluded.