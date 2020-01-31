Nawaz's 'comprehensive' health report submitted to Punjab govt: Dr Adnan

LONDON: Nawaz Sharif's personal physician, Dr Adnan Khan, said Friday he had submitted a "comprehensive" health report of the former premier to the Punjab government.

In a tweet, Dr Khan, while sharing copies of the letter, said the "detailed conclusive medical letter was submitted earlier TODAY". It was based "on latest medical reports, specialists’ opinions & future management plan".

According to the physician, the report "amply substantiates the seriousness of his multiple, complex ailments which require short, medium and long term treatment & aggressive continuous management".

"Political point scoring on the issue is extremely unfortunate," he added.

Dr Khan's letter stated that reports submitted earlier were "conclusive in respect of the diagnosis and treatment" and that hematologists at the Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust were managing his platelet count (ITP).



Nawaz was also "scheduled for hospitalisation in due course of time, subject to clinical clearance from haematologist and nephrologist, and will undergo Cardiac Catheterisation / Coronary Intervention to address complex multivessel coronary artery disease.

"It will be a challenging high-risk procedure," the letter read.

A day prior, the Punjab home department had penned a letter to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, asking him to submit updated medical reports to provincial authorities in relation to his bail plea.



On Wednesday, Dr Khan had said the PML-N leader was set to be admitted to a hospital in the UK next week.

Earlier this month, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid had said the relief granted to the former premier for medical treatment abroad had expired and he should, therefore, submit an updated report.