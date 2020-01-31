Noaman Sami pens down heartfelt note for Alizeh Shah

Pakistan star Noaman Sami has penned down a heartfelt note for co-star and friend Alizeh Shah and shared an adorable PDA-filled photo with her.



The celebrity couple is the talk of the town since they started dating in 2019 and later rang in the New Year with heartfelt messages.

Alizeh and Sami have multiple times, stressed the other's significance in their lives.

On Friday, Noaman Sami took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with Alizeh and wrote an emotional note. He writes, “You have supported me and stuck with me through thick and thin, i promise you i will always be there for you through all the ups and downs, no matter what happens.”



The Ishq Tamasha actress dropped a heart melting comment on Sami’s post and wrote, “I dont have enough words to explain but you are a true blessing to me from Allah ...”

Later, the actress re-posted the same PDA-filled adorable photo with a caption, “Blessed Alhamdulillah” with a heart emoji.

Alizeh Shah and Noaman are currently winning the hearts in Inter Services Public Relation's (ISPR) drama serial Edh-e-Wafa.

