Demi Lovato reveals her 'coming out' story in front of her parents to the world

Demi Lovato has been one of the most lovable stars in Hollywood ever since her debut on the hit TV show Barney and Friends.

However, in the recent years, she has been going on a journey of self-discovery, through multiple avenues. The pop star recently came out as sexually fluid on the Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, Radio Andy.

After initially sporting the idea of starting a family of her own, she delved in deeper, revealing, "I'm still figuring it out.”

The star is open minded for the process, however, "I didn't officially tell my parents that I saw myself ending up possibly with a woman until 2017."

Demi continued, "It was actually emotional, but really beautiful. After everything was done, I was like shaking and crying. I just felt overwhelmed. I have such incredible parents. They were so supportive."

Her mother was one of the people she was most afraid to open up to, reminiscing upon that point in time, she went on to say, "My mom was the one that I was super nervous about, but she was like, ‘I just want you to be happy.' And that was so beautiful and amazing. I'm so grateful.”

The star did not seem closed off to the idea of motherhood either as she revealed that she wishes to keep her options open in that regard, "I don't know what my future looks like. I don't know if I'm going to have kids this year or in 10 years. I don't know if I'm gonna do it with a partner or without, because women don't need partners. Amen!"

Concluding her statement, she revealed, "I think as time goes on I'll be able to give more details, but it was a general thought."

"We didn't know what was going to happen. We didn't know how healthy I would be when I left. It was a scary time in my life for sure."