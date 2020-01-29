Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' was not a flop, it reached its target audience successfully

Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak generated a revenue of a whopping Rs40 crore in the initial week of its release.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone started off on a rather dull note as the it only managed to earn Rs4.77 crore on the first day of its release.

Many suspected the film to soon be declared a flop due to the ongoing controversies regarding Deepika’s visit to JNU and the viral TikTok challenge.

However, in spite of all the backlash and hatred it received before the release, the movie is now doing well at the box office.

Chhapaak has succeeded in racking up Rs 34.03 crore net and Rs40 crore gross in two weeks at the domestic box office and Rs13.03 crore in the overseas market.

Talking about the triumph of Chhapaak, film trade analyst Girish Johar told Hindustan Times, “Yes from all the rights, it seems that Chhapaak actually is not a losing venture. Also, since Deepika herself produced the film, her acting fee charged for this film will not be considerable. This, I feel, is one of those passion projects that actors like to do.”

He further professed that the film did manage to make it to the target audience: “I personally believe that the kind of film it is or the kind of story it is, it appeals to a very limited audience and that audience watched the film. It is not an entertaining film. It has been seen by those for whom it was made and they have also responded to the film.”

Akshay Rathi, a film exhibitor talked about the success of the film as well.

“The film is backed by Fox Star Studios. Star TV and Hotstar fall under the Star Network. They have a very good digital and satellite cloud to recover the costs. It was also not made on a very high budget,” he stated.