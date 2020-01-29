Karan Johar relives his experience finding out about his Padma Shri honour

Filmmaker Karan Johar has engraved his name in civil books after he was awarded with the Padma Shri award by the Indian government. According to recent reports the filmmaker could not control his excitement when he heard the news.



During her conversations with the Mumbai Mirror, the star revealed that he found out about the award when he was within a forest in Italy. The initial response he recalls feeling is that of shock and numbness at the news.

Karan was quoted saying, “I was shocked! I was trying to call my mother to speak to my kids while scouting for locations for Takht in a forest in Italy but couldn’t get through. I walked around exasperatedly in search of reception when suddenly the phone rang. I don’t usually answer calls from unknown numbers but thank God I answered this one. It was from the ministry. I couldn’t believe this was happening to me. I managed to thank them but after the call ended, I went numb. I was standing there alone, when this news dropped. I called my mother despite the terrible network. She broke down when I told her I’d got the Padma Shri.”

Speaking on behalf of his father and what his response would have been to the news, Karan stated, “When Kuch Kuch Hota Hai bagged a National Award (for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment) in 1998, we got a call at home and my father (late producer Yash Johar) turned to me, saying, ‘Ek din main chahta hoon tu Padma Shri jeete’ (I want you to win a Padma Shri one day)."

" I’d protested then, saying I was too young to know where my life would go and asking him not to give me this kind of stress. But papa reiterated it, saying it was his desire, and while he knew he would not win it in his lifetime, he wanted his son to get it one day. My mamma reminded me of that conversation. It’s the fourth most prestigious civilian award in the country and my heart is bursting with pride. A national honour brings a little more responsibility which I am willing to shoulder,” he added.