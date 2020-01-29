Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's new song 'Haan Main Galat' from 'Love Aaj Kal' set for release

Haan Main Galat, the new song of Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, will be released today.



Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have announced the release of the song.

Sara and Kartik, who have been painting the town red ever since the first trailer of Love Aaj Kal, took to their respective Instagram handles and announced the release of their song with adorable photos.

The Simmba actress shared behind the scene photo where she could be seen trying to control her laughter with the caption, “Shall I tell you the secret?? I thought I would- but #HaanMainGalat Song out tomorrow!! #LoveAajKal”.

While Kartik shared a selfie with his former rumoured girlfriend where the duo could be seen all smiles for the picture.

He wrote, “#HaanMainGalat .Out tomorrow #LoveAajkal”.

Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Love Aaj Kal, the sequel of his 2009 film titled the same, will hit the screen on February 14, 2020.

