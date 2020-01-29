Ayeza Khan regains love with heartfelt note on her character Mehwish in MPTH

KARACHI: The hit serial 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' has left fans divided with diverse opinions about the Ayeza Khan's character Mehwish (she was playing in the drama).

Khan efficiently explained her character, along with the storyline of the drama. “Bewafai shohar se hote hai, par dil bacho ka toot ta hai." (Children suffer due to disloyalty between their parents), she said.



The drama has already concluded but the lead stars, including Ayeza Khan, still keep it playing on the social media with their posts and notes they are sharing on the internet.



Ayeza Khan, who rose to new heights with her role as Mehwish in the serial, has penned down a heartfelt note on Instagram, apparently with an aim to satisfy her disgruntled fans and the critics.



In her note on social media, the actress has explained how the drama has changed the idea of a heroine as she was first time shown in a negative light.



She wrote how human beings can never be perfect either, adding that Mehwish was a character probably no one wanted to do.

Khan efficiently explained her character, along with the storyline of the drama. “Bewafai shohar se hoti hai, par dil bacho ka toot ta hai." (Children suffer due to disloyalty between their parents), she said.



Let's have an eye on her words:







