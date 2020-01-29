close
Tue Jan 28, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 29, 2020

Ayeza Khan regains love with heartfelt note on her character Mehwish in MPTH

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 29, 2020

KARACHI: The hit serial 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' has left fans divided with diverse opinions  about the Ayeza Khan's character Mehwish (she was playing in the drama). 

Khan efficiently  explained her character, along with the storyline of the drama. “Bewafai shohar se hote hai, par dil bacho ka toot ta hai." (Children suffer due to  disloyalty between their  parents), she said.

The drama has already concluded but  the lead stars, including Ayeza Khan, still keep it  playing  on the social media with their  posts and notes they  are sharing on the internet.

Ayeza Khan, who rose to new heights with her role as Mehwish in the serial, has penned down a heartfelt note on Instagram, apparently with an aim  to satisfy her  disgruntled fans and the critics.

In her note on social media, the actress has explained how the drama has  changed the idea of a heroine as she was first time shown in a negative light. 

She wrote how human beings can never be perfect either, adding that Mehwish was a character probably no one wanted to do.

Let's have an eye on her words:

Mehwish! Ik aisa character jo shayd koi karna nai chahta tha, shayad isliey kay “ Heroine” kabhi buri nai hoskti wo ik aisi larki nai hoskti jis se log nafrat krei. Heroin humesha bht masoom hogi, rouaigi, cheekhegi, tarapeigi, bebas hogi, maaf krdenay wali hogi, kuch bhe kregi par kabhi bewafaye nai kregi. Kiou ik “ Heroine”ik aisi larki nai hoskti jo dosri larkio ko yeh batadei kay Mohabbat mei bewaye nai hoti, or jahan bewafai ho waha mohabbat nai hoti. Kisi ki zindage perfect nai hoti, kabhi lgta ha pese kum nai paregi kabhi lagta ha khtm hogaye tu kia krengay, kabhi sochtau ha Maa baap tu humesha sath rhaigay jb wo nai nazar atay tu phr yaad krtay ha, kabhi lgta ha mohabbat nai rahi rishto me phr dekho tu wo he takleef me hath nai chorhtay, ik Maa bankr jb socho tu zindage ko roz jeene k dil krta ha roz unkay lisy kuch krne ka dil krta ha. Bewafaye shohor se hote ha par dil bacho k tootta ha shohor tu jis se nikah kro wo banjaiga par wo kabhi bacho ka baap nai banpaiyga, haan mehwish bannay ka maqsad sirf yh nai tha k jb shohor bewafay krtay tu biwi aisay suffer krti ha yh me kahon tu ik Maa ki kahani the. Or shayd “ Meray pass tum ho “ meray liey humesha ik aisi aurat ki kahani bankr yaad rahiaga jisne aulad ka dil dhukaya wo khush nai raha chahay wo shohar ho ya biwi. Maa baap humesha bacho k liey Aina hotay ha wo jo seekhengy wohi krengay chahay mohabbat ho ya zulm ya ho bewafaye!

