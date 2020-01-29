Brad Pitt willingly avoids Renee Zellweger at the Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon?

LOS ANGELES: Brad Pitt has been on winning streak during this award season for his role in "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood", and the victories have turned the actor's mood more friendly as he displayed in his acceptance speeches.

But the dashing actor, who was in great mood and mixed up with several showbiz stars at the Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Hollywood, missed the opportunity to mingle with fellow nominee Renee Zellweger and apparently slipped away from the "Judy" actress at the same event.



The image, making rounds on social media, may have just been a case of strange timing. But, they could not even say hello at the gala as the did not notice each other. They have attended and won awards in their respective categories at many of the same shows this year.



Recently, at the SAG awards a week ago, the 56-year-old Hollywood vet took photos with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and even his rumoured flame Charlize Theron, which describes him as a sociable guy yet he failed to say 'hi' to the award winning actress.































But at the Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at the Loews Hotel in Hollywood on Monday, the single dad did not take the opportunity to mingle with fellow nominee Renee Zellweger.