Shah Rukh Khan's Pakistani cousin passes away in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The paternal cousin of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan passed away on Tuesday after battling cancer, Geo News reported.

Noor Jehan's younger brother, Mansoor Ahmed, confirmed the news of her death, saying she had been fighting cancer for some time.

Jehan, a paternal cousin of the leading Indian film actor, resided in the Shah Wali Qataal area close to Peshawar's Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

Jehan had previously made headlines when a year-and-a-half ago she filed nomination papers to contest the General Elections 2018 as an independent candidate from PK-77 constituency.

She had previously spoken to The News to say that she wanted "to work for women's empowerment and focus on the problems in the constituency".

She previously visited the Bollywood superstar twice and the family maintains a close contact with their relatives across the border. Shah Rukh Khan visited Peshawar along with his parents twice during his childhood as well.





