PSL 2020's official anthem 'Tayyar Hain' featuring Ali Azmat to air at 8:55pm tonight

The official anthem of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 called Tayyar Hain will be made available to audiences as television networks are scheduled to air it at 8:55pm local time tonight.

The song featuring Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon Rashid and Asim Azhar celebrates the homecoming of the T20 league.

The tune, according to a PSL press release, has been produced by renowned musician Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan (Xulfi), while Kamal Khan of Laal Kabootar fame has directed its video.

It is the first time that the entire PSL is being staged in Pakistan. Previously, a large chunk of the fixtures were held in the UAE due to reluctance of foreign players to travel to Pakistan.

However, those concerns have largely dissipated, thanks to the airtight security provided by the local authorities to touring teams.

Last year's anthem, called Khel Deewano Ka, was sung by Fawad Khan and written by Shuja Haider. It also featured rapper Young Desi.

The PSL has a tradition of releasing an official song in the buildup to the tournament kickoff every year.

The songs of the first three PSLs were sung by Ali Zafar before the torch was passed on to Fawad last year.

Of all the PSL songs made so far, Zafar's 2017 tune named Ab Khel Jamay Ga remains by far the biggest hit. It has, in fact, become the unofficial tune of cricket in Pakistan.

Here it is once again. Give it a listen and let us know if Tayyar Hain would be able to better it.



