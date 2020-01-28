Sara Ali Khan makes 'light of what it was' with pre-weight loss throwback video

Sara Ali Khan is one of the handful of Bollywood actors who surged to the heights of popularity within no time as she always makes fans drool over her with her irresistible charm and skillful acting.



The 24-year-old Love Aaj Kal actor recently snagged away headlines as well as the hearts of fans with her throwback video that mirrors her charm and chirpy personality.

The video shows Sara from before her major weight transformation, during a flight with her friend, as she goofed around in front of the camera.

“Presenting Sara ka Sara Sara. Let’s make ‘light’ of what it was... Let’s also make it lighter than what it was. Video and transformation credit: @namratapurohit,” she said in the caption.

Fans lauded the star over her transformation as well as for staying true to her past self and not being ashamed.



One fan wrote: “U inspire m daily to take just one step close towards a healthy life style” while another added: “what a transformation such an inspiration u are.”

In one of her interviews with BBC Sara revealed, “Jahaan aapko pizza milta hain, wahin aapko protein milta hain. Jahaan pe chocolate milta hain, wahin aapko salad milta hain. That was it. So, I lost all the weight that I had gained there and lots more by working out and maintaining a disciplined life.”

The actor has previously opened up about having PCOD (Polycystic ovary syndrome) that led to her excessive weight gain.