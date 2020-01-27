Rabi Pirzada performs Umrah

Pakistani singer and actress Rabi Pirzada took to Instagram to share pictures from her journey to Islam’s holiest site as she performed Umrah.

Standing in front of the Holy Kaabah, Rabi ‪wrote, “Yes i love to show off my umrah, cause this is something to b proud of, we all must show off our religious rituals. i put all my ego and self esteem aside, i came to MAKKAH and nothing can make me happier.”

In another picture of the Kaabah, Rabi said, “I am an artist, i paint , I photograph but honestly I ve never seen a single place or object in this world which looks like this. I took photographs from all angles, and it doesn’t give 3d or 2 d effects. I don’t know u will understand or not but its a miracle itself.”

Rabi went on, “In Makkah i feel like being a guest of Allah. I see Him everywhere. I don’t remember my family, my home my paintings my life. All I remember is breathing in a place which is hosted by none other than the CREATOR.”

Rabi Pirzada had earlier announced her decision of performing Umrah, after her private videos and pictures were leaked online.