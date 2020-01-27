Demi Lovato tears up on stage during her 2020 Grammy performance

Demi Lovato rocked the 2020 Grammy's stage with a jaw dropping and beautiful performance. The rawness in her voice tugged at audience’s heart strings and moved all viewers in the most profound way possible.

However, it seems the audience was the only one crying during the performance, Demi Lovato ended up with tears streaming down her face when stood on the stage.

This performance has been marked as her biggest since 2018 yet it seems as though Demi never left the stage. Her presence and aura captivated the audience from the moment she set foot on stage.

What made her performance all the more memorable was the fact that the song she perfumed was written merely a short while before her drug overdose back in the summer of 2018.

The way Demi Lovato belted her vocals is a sight unseen and will never be forgotten. According to a source close to E News, Demi wanted for this performance to be memorable, "As painful as it is to be reminded and to relive, she doesn't want to forget."

The source went onto say, "The songs are extremely raw and emotional for her. It's going to be a big moment for her to share with the world and open herself up like this."

"She's overcome so much and is such a fighter. These songs are a reminder of where she was and what she doesn't ever want to go back to," the insider added. "She's so grateful to be alive and here to share her music again."