Grammy Awards 2020: List of nominees in major categories

Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles:

Album of the Year

Bon Iver, "i, i"

Lana Del Rey, "Norman Fucking Rockwell!"

Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"

H.E.R., "I Used To Know Her"

Lil Nas X, "7"

Lizzo, "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)"

Vampire Weekend, "Father Of The Bride"

Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song

Bon Iver, "Hey, Ma"

Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"

H.E.R., "Hard Place"

Khalid, "Talk"

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

Post Malone and Swae Lee, "Sunflower"

Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting

Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, "Always Remember Us This Way" (from "A Star Is Born")

Billie Eilish and Finneas O´Connell, "Bad Guy"

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, "Bring My Flowers Now"

H.E.R., Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris and Rodney Jerkins, "Hard Place"

Taylor Swift, "Lover"

Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff, "Norman Fucking Rockwell!"

Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, "Someone You Loved"

Lizzo, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic and Jesse Saint John, "Truth Hurts"

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

Best Music Video

The Chemical Brothers, "We've Got to Try"

Gary Clark Jr, "This Land"

FKA twigs, "Cellophane"

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Tove Lo, "Glad He's Gone"

Best Rap Album

Dreamville, "Revenge Of The Dreamers III"

Meek Mill, "Championships"

21 Savage, "I Am > I Was"

Tyler, The Creator, "Igor"

YBN Cordae, "The Lost Boy"

Best Rock Album

Bring Me The Horizon, "Amo"

Cage The Elephant, "Social Cues"

The Cranberries, "In The End"

I Prevail, "Trauma"

Rival Sons, "Feral Roots"

Best Pop Vocal Album

Beyonce, "The Lion King: The Gift"

Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"

Ed Sheeran, "No. 6 Collaborations Project"

Taylor Swift, "Lover"

Best Alternative Music Album

Big Thief, "U.F.O.F."

James Blake, "Assume Form"

Bon Iver, "i, i"

Vampire Weekend, "Father of the Bride"

Thom Yorke, "Anima"

Best World Music Album