Grammy Awards 2020: List of nominees in major categories
Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles:
Album of the Year
- Bon Iver, "i, i"
- Lana Del Rey, "Norman Fucking Rockwell!"
- Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"
- Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"
- H.E.R., "I Used To Know Her"
- Lil Nas X, "7"
- Lizzo, "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)"
- Vampire Weekend, "Father Of The Bride"
Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song
- Bon Iver, "Hey, Ma"
- Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"
- Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"
- H.E.R., "Hard Place"
- Khalid, "Talk"
- Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
- Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"
- Post Malone and Swae Lee, "Sunflower"
Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting
- Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, "Always Remember Us This Way" (from "A Star Is Born")
- Billie Eilish and Finneas O´Connell, "Bad Guy"
- Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, "Bring My Flowers Now"
- H.E.R., Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris and Rodney Jerkins, "Hard Place"
- Taylor Swift, "Lover"
- Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff, "Norman Fucking Rockwell!"
- Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, "Someone You Loved"
- Lizzo, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic and Jesse Saint John, "Truth Hurts"
Best New Artist
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalia
- Tank And The Bangas
- Yola
Best Music Video
- The Chemical Brothers, "We've Got to Try"
- Gary Clark Jr, "This Land"
- FKA twigs, "Cellophane"
- Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
- Tove Lo, "Glad He's Gone"
Best Rap Album
- Dreamville, "Revenge Of The Dreamers III"
- Meek Mill, "Championships"
- 21 Savage, "I Am > I Was"
- Tyler, The Creator, "Igor"
- YBN Cordae, "The Lost Boy"
Best Rock Album
- Bring Me The Horizon, "Amo"
- Cage The Elephant, "Social Cues"
- The Cranberries, "In The End"
- I Prevail, "Trauma"
- Rival Sons, "Feral Roots"
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Beyonce, "The Lion King: The Gift"
- Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"
- Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"
- Ed Sheeran, "No. 6 Collaborations Project"
- Taylor Swift, "Lover"
Best Alternative Music Album
- Big Thief, "U.F.O.F."
- James Blake, "Assume Form"
- Bon Iver, "i, i"
- Vampire Weekend, "Father of the Bride"
- Thom Yorke, "Anima"
Best World Music Album
- Altin Gun, "Gece"
- Bokante & Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley, "What Heat"
- Burna Boy, "African Giant"
- Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet, "Fanm D'Ayiti"
- Angelique Kidjo, "Celia"