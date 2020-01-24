Reason behind Rihanna and Hassan Jameel's break-up revealed

Rihanna and Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel recently parted their ways after dating each other for three years.

The reports about their split initially started off as rumors but they have now been confirmed by all major media outlets.

As per reports, Rihanna is already moving on from her split by getting closer to Drake.



Citing the reason behind the break-up, American publication People reported that distance between the pair also played a major role in their split.



An insider of magazine People reported, "Their lives were too different and it was hard to maintain a relationship."



Meanwhile, Rihanna and Drake were recently spotted attending the Yams Day charity show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The 31-year-old singing sensation had previously been in a brief relationship with the Canadian rapper back in 2016.









