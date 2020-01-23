Babar Azam, Mahmudullah unveil T20I series trophy

LAHORE: Pakistan and Bangladesh team captains, Babar Azam and Mahmudullah on Thursday unveiled the three-day T20I series trophy.



In the trophy-unveiling press conference, Azam said the team's focus was to maintain their top world T20I ranking. If the hosts team lose just one of the three matches, their ranking would see a slip to stand behind England or India.

"The focus is to continue the number one ranking," Babar said. "We can hang on to that only if we win all three matches, so its a do-or-die situation and we have planned for that," he told a press conference.

As for the guests' captain, he said security was a thing of the past and that the team would maintain their focus on putting on a good show.

"We feel good in Pakistan … so the focus will be on cricket," said the Bangladesh skipper.

The series will commence on Friday at the city's Gaddafi Stadium.









