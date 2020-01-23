Angela Merkel invites PM Imran to visit Germany during Davos meet

German Chancellor Angela Merkel invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Germany as the two leaders met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 on Thursday.

An image of PM Imran meeting the German chancellor was tweeted by PTV News. "Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI met German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the #WEF20 at Davos. The German Chancellor extended an invitation to Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Germany," read the tweet.

PM Imran asks countries to invest in Pakistan

In his keynote address on Wednesday, PM Imran highlighted Pakistan's advantages and invited the world to invest in the country. He spoke about the young population of the country and its untapped potential to increase trade and provide services across the globe.



"I think we have, Pakistan has, made strides very quickly," he added.

The premier also explained that his vision for Pakistan stemmed from the country's strategic location — "probably one of the most fortunate positions in the world".

"One the one side is China, one of the fastest growing markets and of course closely allied to Pakistan. Then, we have energy reserves in Central Asia and, the moment this peace in Afghanistan [happens], we then have access to all the markets in Central Asia.

"Then we have Iran and hopefully if things settle down, the more we trade with Iran, both countries will benefit," he said.