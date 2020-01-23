Priyanka Chopra wraps up ‘intense’ WEF 2020 appearance in heartfelt post

Priyanka Chopra attended the ongoing World Economic Forum 2020’s (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland as the Global Citizen Ambassador.



The starlet spoke on extreme poverty, climate change and inequity prevailing in the world in a ‘fireside chat’ which also featured other world renowned dignitaries and personalities.

Summarizing her incredible time at the WEF, Pee Cee on Thursday, penned a heartfelt post calling the experience 'intense'.

“After wrapping up an intense few days here at #WEF2020, I can’t help but think about how urgent the need is for us to take matters in our hands and bring attention to the role we can all play to help build a world free from extreme poverty,” the Sky is Pink actress wrote.

She added, “It’s been an amazing, inspiring week meeting activists, politicians and companies committed to doing their part. I’m proud to be here with Global Citizen, lending my voice to this shared vision ahead of#globalgoallive. You can take action now on the issues that matter. Go to GlobalCitizen.org to find out how, and I’ll see you in September. #Davos2020.”







