Shoaib takes a jibe at Sehwag: 'I have more money than he has hair'

Pakistan's bowling great Shoaib Akhtar has dismissed former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag’s claim that the Rawalpindi Express bowler showers praise on India because "it makes business".

An old video, showcasing Sehwag, has recently resurfaced and made waves on social media in which the former Indian sportsman says Akhtar praises the cricket rivals as it would make a quick buck.

Akhtar, in an exclusive interview with Geo TV on Wednesday, explained that the video was taken out of proportion and sarcastically remarked that he has "more money than the hair on Sehwag's head".

"Sehwag is a great friend of mine. He spoke these words in a light-heartened way but people were quick to take things out of context," he said.

"I mean, I have more money than he has hair on his head."

Furthermore, Akhtar clarified that other big names in Pakistan cricket would share kind words for the neighbours and added that "jealous" people want to divide the two cricket nations.

"I have fans across the world, not just in India. That's why I have the fastest growing YouTube channel. It does not mean that I'm looking to make money if I compliment them. Ramiz Raja and Rashid Latif say good things about India as well."

"I do think that there is a factor of jealousy, I have been targeted time and time again we are already politically divided but now people want to divide cricket as well," he said.



