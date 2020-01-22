PM Imran discusses Pak-Singapore economic ties with PM Lee

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday met his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) which is being held in the Swiss capital.



According to a PM Office statement, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Referring to the recent improvements in Pakistan’s rankings by different rating agencies, the prime minister invited Singaporean businessmen and investors to increase their footprint in Pakistan.

PM Imran apprised his counterpart of the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) arising from the illegal and unilateral Indian actions of last August.

Both sides also agreed to enhance cooperation at the multilateral fora.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Permanent Representative to UN at Geneva Ambassador Khalil Hashmi and senior officials.

The prime minister is on a three-day visit to Davos at the invitation of Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF.

In his first official engagement of the visit, PM Imran met President Donald Trump and discussed tensions with India, peace in Afghanistan besides other bilateral issues.

Several meetings are scheduled with a wide range of corporate, business, technology and finance executives, and representatives of international financial institutions.

PM thanks Azerbaijan leader on Kashmir support

PM Imran met President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and thanked on his country’s support as a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the statement, the PM briefed President Aliyev on the continuous human rights violations in the IoK by the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He told the Azerbaijani president of the “devastating impact of the Indian Government’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019, which were accompanied by an inhumane lockdown which continues to date”.

In his meeting with the Azerbaijan President, PM Imran reiterated Pakistan's continued support for the central Asian country on the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh.



The two leaders also discussed the whole spectrum of bilateral relations that aver been marked by mutual trust and support. Both leaders resolved to further deepen bilateral relation in all fields.

It was also agreed to maintain frequent bilateral exchanges, including at the highest level. During the meeting, President Aliyev also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Khan to visit his country.

Meeting with Turkish magnate

PM Imran also held a meeting with Chairman of Turkish company Çalık Holding Ahmet Çalık.

Çalik Holdings is a Turkish company and operates in energy, construction and real estate, textile, mining, finance, telecom and digital sectors. It is an approved lead company for TAP transmission line project.



Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Syed Zulfiqar Abbasi, SAPM Dr Moeed Yusuf, Ambassador at large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui were also present on the occasion.