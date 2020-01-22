Kangana Raunat gushing over Virat Kolhi is every sports fan ever

Opinionated, outspoken and daring Kangana Raunat recently caught the spotlight for all the right reasons. She was caught singing praises of Virat Kolhi, dubbing him the ‘King’.



She revealed her thoughts on the star, stating that he is a fearless player within the national Indian cricket team.



During an appearance on a sport’s channel, the star admitted to praising the national cricket powerhouse. She was quoted saying, "I am the 'Panga' queen, and the 'Panga' king of Team India is definitely Virat Kohli. He is fearless and is up for any challenges that come his way.”

Going on a pun-driven chain the star continued by saying, “This time we both will take a 'Panga' on the same day - mine will be at the theatres, and he will battle it out against New Zealand team on their home ground. This will be fun," Kangana said while promoting her upcoming film 'Panga'.

Kangana’s upcoming film Panga has had her traveling far and wide for promotional campaigns. The daredevil will be playing the role of a kabaddi player who is all set to make a comeback after a long hiatus of marriage and child rearing.

Check out the trailer below:



