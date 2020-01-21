Deepika Padukone looks back at her battle with depression as she accepts Crystal Award

Deepika Padukone stole the hearts of all her fans after she was lauded at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos, Switzerland.

The 33-year-old Padmaavat actor was honoured with the Crystal Award during the prestigious event for her contributions made towards mental health awareness around the world.

The actor was presented the award by Hilde Schwab, Chairwoman and co-founder of the World Economic Forum's World Art's Forum.

While accepting her accolade, Deepika looked back at her battle with depression as she said: "My love and hate relationship with this has taught me a lot and I want to tell everyone suffering from this that you are not alone.”

“One trillion dollars is the estimated impact of depression and mental illness on the world economy. In the time it has taken me to accept this award, the world has lost one more person to suicide," she added.

She went on to further say: "Depression is a common yet serious illness. It is important to understand that anxiety and depression are like any other illness and treatable. It was the experience with this illness that encouraged me to set up Live Love Laugh.”

She later turned to Instagram with a picture of her with the award as she wrote: “GRATITUDE! #crystalaward2020 #wef2020 @tlllfoundation.”

Ranveer Singh couldn’t help but gush over his wife’s feat either as he commented: "AMAZING! You make me so proud baby."

