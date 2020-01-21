Jennifer Aniston elated after seeing Brad Pitt's reaction to her SAG win

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had wreaked havoc all around the world on Sunday when they had an adorable, brief reunion at the SAG Awards.

And with plenty of endearing moments between the former couple that came to light during the award show, the highlight had to be a star struck Brad leaving everything backstage to watch Jennifer’s winning moment intently.

Reacting to that moment that has become all the rage on the internet and has even sparked global trends of fans calling for them to rekindle their romance, the Friends actor gave her take.

The 50-year-old leading Hollywood lady was informed about the reaction by E! News and after hearing, Jen let out a “No!”, but was soon given some evidence after which she looked grateful and over the moon.

“It means everything. We all grew up together. This whole room. Their performances move me and excite me! We’re part of a community together…it’s nice to have a night where you dress up and celebrate together,” she said.



"We've all grown up together, we really have, and it just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working," she added.

"You know, you don’t really have that much of a life, so it’s nice to come out and put a pretty dress on and sort of celebrate your friends and their work, and inspire each other to keep going—and like [Brad] said, it’s back to work tomorrow," she continued.

Regarding Brad’s reaction, Jen also spoke to Extra TV where she termed the entire occurrence as “sweet.”