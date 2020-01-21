Mehwish Hayat pays tribute to slain civil right leader Martin Luther King Jr on his day

KARACHI: Pakistan's acclaimed actress Mehwish Hayat paid tribute to Martin Luther King jr for his services for peace, unity and brotherhood on Monday, a national holiday in the US.

The King's real birthday was Wednesday ( January 15), but a federal holiday signed into law in 1983 sets aside the third Monday of each January to observe his birthday.

He urged people to keep "working toward a world of brotherhood, cooperation and peace."

Luther delivered message of nonviolent civil disobedience and love through powerful speeches and writings.



"We must all learn to live together as brothers," he said during a speech in 1965, "or we will all perish together as fools."



The 'Punjab Nahi Jaoungi' actress took to social media on Sunday to pay homage to the real hero, who was born on January 15, 1929. The king always raised his voice for the unity, peace and brotherhood.

She wrote on her Instagram page: "A real hero of mine. Let's remember the ideals of equality & freedom that Martin Luther King jnr fought for. Lessons we can still learn from 60 years later.The words of his "I have a dream.." speech "that all men are created equal." need 2 be heard in some parts of the world 2day!"







Martin Luther King Jr was an American Christian minister and activist who became the most visible spokesperson and leader in the Civil Rights Movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968.

