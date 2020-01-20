Reese Witherspoon is 'over the moon' with excitement after SAG 2020: Here's why

Jennifer Aniston on Sunday won the Best Female Actor in a Drama Series at Screen Actor Guild Awards (SAG) 2020 for her super hit "The Morning Show".

The show, a centerpiece of the new Apple TV+ streaming service, features Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as co-anchors navigating gender and power dynamics.

Witherspoon on Monday took to Instagram to express her excitement.

Calling Aniston "my sister", Witherspoon said "I fell really honored that I got to see this performance up close and in person".

She further said that she was over the moon with excitement that Jennifer Aniston was recognized by her fellow actors for her work on "The Morning Show".

Check out her Instagram post below:







