Will Brad Pitt star in 'The Morning Show'? Here's what Jennifer Aniston has to say

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt on Sunday took the internet by storm with their brief reunion at at the SAG awards 2020.

During an interview at the awards show, Aniston was asked whether there was any truth to the reports that Brad Pitt might star in " The Morning Show".

"Where are all these rumours coming from,"she said adding that she would be more than glad to have Brad Pitt on the show.

Meanwhile Reuters reported that the second season of Apple Inc’s “The Morning Show” will deal with the leadership vacuum created by the sexual misconduct scandal on the fictional news program and may or may not see the return of star Steve Carell, producers said on Sunday.

The show, a centerpiece of the new Apple TV+ streaming service, features Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as co-anchors navigating gender and power dynamics.