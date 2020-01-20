Kangana Ranuat spills the details about her future marriage plans

Kangana Ranaut may have sparked headlines earlier that she wants to tie the knot but the actor has now revealed that for now, marriage is not on the cards.

Upon being asked about her marriage plans, during the promotions of her film the 33-year-old actor told Mumbai Mirror how she feels about it at this stage of her life.

“I’m at a phase when I’m just beginning to enjoy my life. If someone can add to it, I’m fine, but if, as a woman, I am expected to ensure he’s emotionally stable, enhance his spiritual growth, be lucky and bring him financial windfalls and take on the responsibility of a home, children and family, then, I’m not up for that,” she said.

“At the moment, I have no time for people who come with any kind of baggage,” she added.

Kangana also shared that a thriving career and her family are all that she has ever set her heart on.

She also said that she has recently smoothed out her relationship with her family and is willing to invest her time in only making the ties stronger.

She added: “The world is respectful; there’s a lot to do and give. And for the first time, I can think about myself. Let me be a little self-centered and enjoy what I have earned. I don’t have the time and energy to invest in another family. That can come later.”

She further added that her career has played a massive role in pacifying the sour connection she had with her family as she left her house to be an actor when she was only 15.

“Today, fortunately for me, I’ve got my family back. But I know that somewhere success had a huge role to play in the reconciliation. Had I not made it in films, I might have lost out on both my family and my dream, and that would have been devastating.”

The Queen actor is fully engrossed in her promotions for her upcoming film Panga which is all set to hit the silver screens on January 24, 2020.