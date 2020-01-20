Wasim Akram extends offer to partake in Australian bushfire appeal match

Bowling great Wasim Akram has extended his support to the Australian bushfires crisis and said that he would like to participate in the Big Bushfire Bash, which aims to collect funds for the ongoing calamity, according to Australian Associated Press (AAP).

The 53-year-old, as of yet, has not been approached by the organisers of the event, which is scheduled for February 8, but said that he would like to be "involved in any way" to help.

"I would love to be involved in any way I can to raise funds or to help the people in Australia," Akram told AAP.

Even before I was married to an Australian, Australia has always been very close to my heart. I feel for Australia. Thank God there was rain in the last couple of days and hopefully, that will help.

"The devastation the Australians have been through ... my heart goes out to them," he said

Australian greats Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne will be the captains of the two sides. The duo is looking to recruit big names from various industries, namely sports, entertainment and music to partake in the fundraiser.

According to sources, names such as Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni are likely on board.

Meanwhile, Aussie coach Justin Langer and other former players such as Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Alex Blackwell and Michael Clarke have confirmed their participation for the match.