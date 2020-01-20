Princess Diana's friend posts un-seen pic of Prince Harry with...

LONDON: Princess Diana's close friend Rosa Monckton has posted a throwback photo of Prince Harry along with her daughter Domenica. The lady lamented the abdication of the prince as 'a loss to the royal family and the nation'.



The 66-year-old woman, reported as the close friend and one of the last to see Diana alive, tweeted the photo of Domenica Lawson, who has Down's Syndrome, as a child with the young prince.



Monckton's emotional post has appeared day-after the Queen released a statement on Harry and Meghan's future outside the Royal ranks. The heartfelt caption read: 'Domenica and Harry. Farewell Prince Harry. Such a loss to the royal family and the nation.'



Domenica, 24, Diana's goddaughter, is photographed clutching a doll and smiling beside Harry who crouches down next to her.

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying: "As part of the agreement, the couple will be required to step back from their royal duties, including military appointments, and no longer represent the Queen."

Harry and Meghan will no longer receive funds for royal duties, it said. The arrangement will go into effect this spring.

"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family," Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement.

Diana, Princess of Wales was a member of the British royal family. She was the first wife of Charles, Prince of Wales, and the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.

