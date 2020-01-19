Sarmad Khoosat says receiving threatening calls over 'Zindagi Tamasha'

Three days after writing an open letter to the prime minister over the hurdles being created in the release of his upcoming film "Zindagi Tamasha", filmmaker Sardmad Khoosat has revealed that he is further receiving threatening phone calls and messages.

The actor and director tweeted another open letter on Sunday addressing this time to "Pakistan and Pakistanis".

In a lengthy note posted on his Twitter, Khoosat has sought advice from people of the country whether he "should withdraw Zindagi Tamasha".

He once again clarified that the film doesn't contain objectionable content as it has already been cleared by the censor authorities.

The "Manto" actor, however, refrained from naming the people who are using coercion in order for him to stop the release of "Zindagi Tamasha".



Directed and co-produced by Sarmad along with his sister Kanwal Khoosat, Zindagi Tamasha is a bilingual movie, which has been shot in Lahore.

Written by Nirmal Bano, a fresh graduate from NCA, it features model turned actress Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz, Arif Hasan and Ali Qureshi in pivotal roles, while Sarmad will have a special appearance in the upcoming film.

