Jonty Rhodes reduced to tears after watching Ranveer Singh's 'Gully Boy'

Bollywood megastar Ranveer Singh’s last offering Gully Boy didn’t just leave his colossal fan base moved but also reduced cricket sensation Jonty Rhodes to tears.



The 50-year-old former South African cricketer turned to his Twitter and sang praises for the B-Town megastar, saying while he had already been a fan of the Zoya Akhtar-directorial's soundtrack, after watching the film his love amplified.

"Been listening to the #GullyBoy soundtrack ever since meeting @SiddhantChturvD last year at an event, finally got to watch the entire movie on my @emirates to India last night. Thanks to subtitles, I laughed; cried and had goosebumps @RanveerOfficial @[email protected]," he tweeted.

The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer following its release has received a number of awards including the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in South Korea.